Here are the candidates running for 4 district seats in 2023 Tampa City Council Runoff Election

TAMPA, Fla. — The 2023 Tampa City Council Runoff Debate took over Hillsborough Community College Tuesday evening, and so did the people from the public who attended.
The debate consisted of candidates running for seats in districts 1, 2, 3 and 6.
The debate format allowed candidates "a unique opportunity to hear from and engage directly with our millennial demographic, the business community, and Tampa voters," leaders from the Tampa Bay Chamber explained online.
Candidates received questions on behalf of different agencies across the Tampa area and also certain people in the audience. Among the questions, some asked if they support the Tampa Bay Rays being relocated to Tampa, if the city is on the right course financially to support its resident, how they will get along and work with other council members to ensure the goals of the city are met and their stances on specific areas that will have future land use.
The debate ran from 6:20 p.m. to 8 p.m. Election day is April 25. To learn about early voting, click here.
10 Tampa Bay live-streamed the debate. For those who missed the debate or would like to see it again, visit our YouTube channel.
Here's a breakdown of candidates who spoke at the 2023 Tampa City Council Runoff Debate.
District 1 – Citywide
This Tampa Bay-area native, who has been the Soil & Water Supervisor D-4 for the past two years, is running to serve as a city councilwoman in District 1.
According to her campaign website, Brookins' priorities include:
- Affordable housing
- Public safety
- Quality healthcare
- Protecting water supply
- Transparency and accountability
- Transit and infrastructure
- Making Tampa an "equitable place for residents"
Watch Brookins' 2023 candidate interview down below.
This candidate, who was recommended by the Tampa Bay Times, is running to serve as a city councilman in District 1.
According to his campaign website, Clendenin's priorities include:
- Fixing roads and sidewalks
- Ensuring clean water
- Protecting neighborhoods
- Affordable housing
- Economic opportunity
- Transportation and safety
- Restoring accountability and trust
Watch Clendenin's 2023 candidate interview down below.
District 2 – Citywide
This candidate, who is a Tampa native and mom of two sons, is running to serve as a city councilwoman in District 2.
According to her Facebook page, Lockett's priorities include:
- Attainable housing
- Clean water
- Good public transportation
- Accountable city council for the community
She also did an interview with the Tampa Bay Business Journal in which she explained her vision for the area.
Watch Lockett's 2023 candidate interview down below.
This Tampa native, who has served as a city councilman for District 6 since 2015, is now running for a citywide seat in District 2.
Watch Maniscalco's 2023 candidate interview down below.
District 3 – Citywide
This candidate, who is a City Council District 3 member, is running for reelection in District 3.
According to a campaign website, Hurtak's priorities include:
- Affordable housing
- Transportation
- Clean water
- Reproductive freedom
- Solid waste
- Public safety
Watch Hurtak's 2023 candidate interview down below.
This Tampa native, who has worked for 12 years in the Florida Legislature, is running to serve as a city councilwoman in District 3.
According to a campaign website, Cruz's priorities include:
- Affordable housing
- Infrastructure improvements
- Public safety
- Smart growth
- Environmental sustainability
- Mobility
District 6
This candidate, who serves as a city councilman for District 2, is running to serve as a city councilman in District 6.
Watch Miranda's 2023 candidate interview down below.
This candidate, who is pushing for smart growth policies, is running to serve as a city councilman in District 6.
According to a campaign website, Prindle's priorities include:
- Affordable housing
- Better transit
- Supporting small businesses
- Keeping Tampa safe
Watch Prindle's 2023 candidate interview down below.