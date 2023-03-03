Here are the candidates running for 4 district seats in 2023 Tampa City Council Runoff Election

Candidates were able to hear from the millennial demographic, the business community, and Tampa voters.

TAMPA, Fla. — The 2023 Tampa City Council Runoff Debate took over Hillsborough Community College Tuesday evening, and so did the people from the public who attended.

The debate consisted of candidates running for seats in districts 1, 2, 3 and 6.

The debate format allowed candidates "a unique opportunity to hear from and engage directly with our millennial demographic, the business community, and Tampa voters," leaders from the Tampa Bay Chamber explained online.

Candidates received questions on behalf of different agencies across the Tampa area and also certain people in the audience. Among the questions, some asked if they support the Tampa Bay Rays being relocated to Tampa, if the city is on the right course financially to support its resident, how they will get along and work with other council members to ensure the goals of the city are met and their stances on specific areas that will have future land use.

The debate ran from 6:20 p.m. to 8 p.m. Election day is April 25. To learn about early voting, click here.

10 Tampa Bay live-streamed the debate. For those who missed the debate or would like to see it again, visit our YouTube channel.

Here's a breakdown of candidates who spoke at the 2023 Tampa City Council Runoff Debate.

District 1 – Citywide

This Tampa Bay-area native, who has been the Soil & Water Supervisor D-4 for the past two years, is running to serve as a city councilwoman in District 1.

According to her campaign website, Brookins' priorities include:

Affordable housing

Public safety

Quality healthcare

Protecting water supply

Transparency and accountability

Transit and infrastructure

Making Tampa an "equitable place for residents"

This candidate, who was recommended by the Tampa Bay Times, is running to serve as a city councilman in District 1.

According to his campaign website, Clendenin's priorities include:

Fixing roads and sidewalks

Ensuring clean water

Protecting neighborhoods

Affordable housing

Economic opportunity

Transportation and safety

Restoring accountability and trust

District 2 – Citywide

This candidate, who is a Tampa native and mom of two sons, is running to serve as a city councilwoman in District 2.

According to her Facebook page, Lockett's priorities include:

Attainable housing

Clean water

Good public transportation

Accountable city council for the community

She also did an interview with the Tampa Bay Business Journal in which she explained her vision for the area.

This Tampa native, who has served as a city councilman for District 6 since 2015, is now running for a citywide seat in District 2.

District 3 – Citywide

This candidate, who is a City Council District 3 member, is running for reelection in District 3.

According to a campaign website, Hurtak's priorities include:

Affordable housing

Transportation

Clean water

Reproductive freedom

Solid waste

Public safety

This Tampa native, who has worked for 12 years in the Florida Legislature, is running to serve as a city councilwoman in District 3.

According to a campaign website, Cruz's priorities include:

Affordable housing

Infrastructure improvements

Public safety

Smart growth

Environmental sustainability

Mobility

District 6

This candidate, who serves as a city councilman for District 2, is running to serve as a city councilman in District 6.

This candidate, who is pushing for smart growth policies, is running to serve as a city councilman in District 6.

According to a campaign website, Prindle's priorities include:

Affordable housing

Better transit

Supporting small businesses

Keeping Tampa safe

