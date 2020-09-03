SPRING HILL, Fla — Editor's note: The photo above is a file image of two cats in a cage. They are not the cats that were rescued from a garage in Spring Hill.

It started with an anonymous call.

Someone tipped off the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office to dozens of cats being kept in “deplorable conditions.”

Animal Enforcement Officers responded and found them in a garage on Spring Hill Drive and Laurel Avenue. According to a news release, there was no food or water, multiple litter boxes were overflowing, and there was limited ventilation.

The officers said the smell of ammonia was “overwhelming.”

They managed to safely catch 24 cats and bring them to a Hernando County Animal Services to be checked out by a veterinarian. But one cat is still there. Officers are hoping to catch it in a cat trap.

Thankfully, all of the rescued cats appear to be in pretty good health, except for a massive flea infestation.

Deputies say charges against the owner are pending, and Animal Enforcement Officers are trying to make sure the cats are not returned.

