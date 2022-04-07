3 Daughters Brewing opens new Clearwater Beach tasting room

The new location is said to boast a 220-degree view overlooking both the intercoastal waterways and Pier 60.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Local staple 3 Daughters Brewing is expanding its footprint in the Tampa Bay area with the grand opening of a new tasting room on Clearwater Beach.

The new location is said to boast a 220-degree view overlooking both the intercoastal waterways and Pier 60. You can find it on the third floor of 381 Mandalay Avenue above the Hooters.

Craft brew lovers who stop by Thursday are in for a grand opening party with $3 pints in celebration. There will also be live music, "beach bites" and giveaways from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The new addition joins 3 Daughters Brewing's original location in St. Petersburg where locals and visitors alike can grab a pint and a bite, play games and listen to live music.

3 Daughters Brewing Clearwater Beach officially opened on March 7 and is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

"We also have a 1 barrel brewing system on-site, creating new recipes that will only be available in Clearwater Beach1," the location wrote on Facebook.