'He will be dearly missed...': 3 Daughters head brewer killed in Skyway Bridge motorcycle crash

The late head brewer was riding a motorcycle when he ran into the back of an SUV, was thrown from his bike and then run over by a passing semi-truck, FHP explains.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The person killed in a three-vehicle crash on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge this week was identified as the head brewer at a St. Petersburg staple, the company says.

Ty Weaver was 50 years old. He worked as the head brewer at 3 Daughters Brewing, which has been a part of the St. Pete community since December 2013.

3 Daughters Brewing released a statement following Weaver's death.

"The 3 Daughters Brewing Family is overwhelmed by the tremendous amount of love and support from the community for the unexpected passing of our head brewer, Ty Weaver," the statement reads. "Ty was an exceptional person whose talent dedication and love for the art of brewing were unmatched. He will be dearly missed by his friends, family and the 3 Daughters community. We respectfully ask for privacy for his family during this time of grief."

The late head brewer was riding a motorcycle when he ran into the back of an SUV that slowed down for traffic ahead of them, Florida Highway Patrol said. He was thrown from his motorcycle and then run over by a semi-truck.