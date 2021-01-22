3 dead in military helicopter crash were experienced pilots

An Army Safety Investigation team arrived at the site Thursday from Fort Rucker in Alabama.

MENDON, N.Y. — Officials say the three National Guard members killed when a helicopter crashed in an upstate New York field this week were experienced pilots with past deployments to Afghanistan.

Killed in the crash near Rochester were 54-year-old Chief Warrant Officer Steven Skoda of Rochester, 39-year-old Chief Warrant Officer Christian Koch of Honeoye Falls and 30-year-old Chief Warrant Officer Daniel Prial of Rochester.

The NYSP say Koch was a Division Civilian Pilot in their Aviation Unit. He was recently honored last year by the Red Cross for his efforts in helping to rescue an 11-year-old boy in Wyoming County who was injured.