3 men found dead inside a home in Gulfport

Detectives are trying to figure out what happened.

GULFPORT, Fla. — Three men were listening to music together. The next day, a neighbor found them all dead.

Now, detectives want to know why.

Cousins Scott and Jeffrey Miller, ages 46 and 51 respectively, were at their Gulfport home Sunday night with a mutual friend, 39-year-old Bailey Frohbose of Dunedin.

They'd been listening to tunes. Then, somehow, they all died.

It happened on 49th Street South near 28th Avenue South.

"Neighbors reported no signs of trouble," police said.

According to the Gulfport Police Department, there were no indications of trauma or forced entry. The doors were closed and locked. Firefighters didn't detect carbon monoxide in the home.

Investigators believe they may have ingested something.

"Evidence indicates that the men were consuming alcohol while using illegal narcotics," Gulfport Police Sgt. Thomas Woodman wrote in an email. "The Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct toxicology tests to determine the content of substances the men may have ingested."

Anyone with information about the case should call Detective Jennifer Crowson at 727-893-1043 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.

