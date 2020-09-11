30-year-old black rhino Rosie passes away at Columbus Zoo

Rosie was born at the San Francisco Zoo on Jan. 6, 1990 and came to Columbus on Nov. 12, 2009.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced Rosie, a 30-year-old eastern black rhinoceros, has passed away.

The zoo says Rosie had developed several geriatric problems like hypertension and arthritis.

Due to her rapidly declining condition, Rosie was humanely euthanized surrounded by her care team.

At 30 years old, the zoo says Rosie exceeded the median life expectancy (19 years) of black rhinos living in zoos.



The zoo says Rosie loved human interaction and she was known for her artistic skills which she used to create paintings with her upper lip.

While Rosie did not have any calves, the zoo says she contributed to important research for reproduction.