LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — Officials in Lakewood Ranch say they are searching for a 35-year-old man who went missing late Sunday night and is considered to be endangered.

Kenneth R. Stover, 35, of Lakewood Ranch was reported missing around 11 p.m. on September 1, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Jennifer Anne Stover, 40, also of Lakewood Ranch made the report.

Officials said Kenneth has a history of depression and has made suicidal threats before. He was last seen on Saturday, August 31 at 4 p.m. near Anna Maria Island and Longboat Key.

Officials added Kenneth has a 2011 Ford Edge Black with a Florida license plate that reads BDKU33.

Anyone with information should contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.