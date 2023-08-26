4-H Clubs offer much more than agriculture to kids

Kids learn about robotics, art, government and more

TAMPA, Fla. — 4-H is America's largest youth development organization, empowering nearly six million young people with the skills to lead for a lifetime.

But today’s 4-H club is so much more than you think.

Hillsborough County held an open house this afternoon to show off some of the many things kids ages 5-18 can learn about.

Seventeen-year-old Hanna Kim is showing off some of the things she can grow in her garden. It's something she didn't even know she liked to do until she joined 4-H six years ago.

“I would have never known that horticulture is a job I can get, a career path that I would have never gotten without 4-H," Kim said. "And it's something I really love doing which is pretty unique.”

Program Coordinator Amber Norris says 4-H really helps kids find what they truly love to do.

“What is it that moves them? What do they get lost in? If there isn't already something then that's our job as extension agents to create something for them to be a part of,” Norris said.



Sixteen-year-old Jaylene has been a part of 4-H for 11 years. She's tried sewing and raising dairy cattle but found what she really loved when learning about government.

“I went to the capital of Florida, which is Tallahassee, and I got to sit in the House of Representatives, act as a representative. It's new experiences like that which is something I absolutely love,” she said.

She thinks anyone can benefit from joining 4-H.