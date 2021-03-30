A 20-year-old man is dead after the Delaware County Sheriff's Office said he jumped into the water near the Delaware Dam to save the life of a 17-year-old.
The 17-year-old and two other teens were hospitalized Tuesday night after falling into the water.
The sheriff's office said someone spotted them fall into the water just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
When firefighters arrived, Tri-Township Fire Chief Troy Morris said two of the people in the water had come out on their own.
Melvin Salvador, who the sheriff's office described as a Good Samaritan, jumped in to save the 17-year-old who was struggling in the water.
They were found in the water a while later.
Salvador and the three teenagers were taken to local hospitals.
Salvador was later pronounced dead.
The 17-year-old is in life-threatening condition at Grady Memorial Hospital.
The condition of the other two teenagers was not immediately available.
Morris said Tuesday night the search is complete and crews are no longer looking for anyone in the water.