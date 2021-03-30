The Delaware County Sheriff's Office said someone spotted people fall into the water just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A 20-year-old man is dead after the Delaware County Sheriff's Office said he jumped into the water near the Delaware Dam to save the life of a 17-year-old.

The 17-year-old and two other teens were hospitalized Tuesday night after falling into the water.

The sheriff's office said someone spotted them fall into the water just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When firefighters arrived, Tri-Township Fire Chief Troy Morris said two of the people in the water had come out on their own.

Melvin Salvador, who the sheriff's office described as a Good Samaritan, jumped in to save the 17-year-old who was struggling in the water.

They were found in the water a while later.

Salvador and the three teenagers were taken to local hospitals.

Salvador was later pronounced dead.

The 17-year-old is in life-threatening condition at Grady Memorial Hospital.

The condition of the other two teenagers was not immediately available.