4 manatees from Columbus zoo released back into wild after rehab program

The zoo says Carmen, Heavy Falcon, Bananatee and Tostone were all released back into the Florida waters earlier this month.

Carmen and Heavy Falcon were rescued off the coast of Florida as calves in early 2018.

The two were stabilized at SeaWorld Orlando before making their way to Columbus to continue rehab.

Bananatee and Tostone were also found as orphans and arrived for additional care after coming from Miami Seaquarium.

Both the calves returned to Miami in October 2020 where they completed their rehabilitation and preparations were made for their release.

Carmen and Heavy Falcon went back into the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 16 while Bananatee and Tostone went back on Feb. 3.