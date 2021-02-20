The fire happened at a home on Glenshaw Avenue just west of Westerville Road on Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Fire said Thursday the second of four-year-old twin boys has died after both were pulled from a Saturday morning house fire in north Columbus.

Columbus firefighters were called to the 3000 block of Glenshaw Avenue just west of Westerville Road around 7:40 a.m. after children knocked on a neighbor's door for help.

When firefighters arrived, they found Yonatan and Solomon Nashih, both four years old, on the second floor of the home. The children were taken to Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospital and died this week.

The fire department said Solomon died on Sunday and investigators learned Thursday that Yonatan had passed away.

Nahan Kosof, a neighbor, said he’s known the family for three years and they’ve become close. As soon as he saw the kids in distress, his heart immediately sank.

Officials say three older children, ages 17, 14 and 11, were able to escape and went to Kosof's house.

“One of them was just wearing boxers and none of them had shoes on,” Kosof said.

Kosof ran out to see smoke coming out of the home and was told by the kids that the twins were still inside.

Most of the fire occurred in the basement of the home.

The mother of the children was at work at the time of the fire, according to officials.

Kosof said the children's parents work hard to support their family and they’re all about their children.

A GoFundMe page was set up, and Kosof hopes the community continues to come together in difficult times like this.