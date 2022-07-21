$400 million Clearwater development one step closer to passage

Whether that project moves forward, all depends on votes happening with city council on August 4.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Retail spaces, a hotel, underground parking and apartments could all be coming to downtown Clearwater in a $400 million development.

But whether that project moves forward, all depends on votes happening with city council on August 4.

At Thursday's meeting, council voted on the first reading for an ordinance that would present the decision to voters in the fall.

For the development possibilities to move forward, next month council will have to vote 'yes' to: approving the 30-year development agreement, approving the ordinance that lays out the referendum language voters will see in November to sell two city properties to the developer, and the purchase and sale agreements for those 2 parcels of land.

It was at a special called meeting earlier this month, when council members voted and agreed on the specific text for the ballot, as well as alterations to the city charter to present to the public.

The city attorney, David Margolis, says they believe doing all of it at one meeting will make it easier for voters to see the whole picture.

"Even though, legally, we could approve the development agreement much later than in the process, we didn't want voters to be left guessing or wondering exactly what they're getting," Margolis said.