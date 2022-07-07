$400 million development could be coming to downtown Clearwater area

The city is gearing up to potentially move forward with a $400 million development that would bring retail stores, apartments and a hotel downtown.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — $400 million of development — decided by 75 words or less.

“This is the public’s money,” councilwoman Kathleen Beckman said. “This is the public’s property.”

Thursday night, Clearwater City Council members had to carefully decide on the language for a potential referendum that would allow the city to move forward with a development agreement to reshape the landscape of downtown.

The city is gearing up to potentially move forward with a $400 million development called "The Bluffs," which would bring retail stores, apartments and a hotel to the downtown area.

At the special called meeting on Thursday, council members eventually voted and agreed on the specific text for the ballot, as well as alterations to the city charter to present to the public.

One of those changes would allow for a 30-year agreement with developers.

Despite the vote on Thursday, the council will still have to go through a few more steps to decide if it will officially be on your ballot in November.

The first reading of those revisions will be later this month on July 21st.