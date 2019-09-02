ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police say 4th Street N. is closed in both directions between 62nd Avenue N. and Mystic Lake Drive N. after a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

The victim, a woman, was struck by a car at about 8:18 p.m. on 4th Street N. near Lincoln Circle. She was declared dead at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.

The driver is cooperating with police.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours as the investigation begins.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.