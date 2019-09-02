ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police have reopened 4th Street North after a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

The victim, a woman, was hit by a car just before 8:20 p.m. Friday on 4th Street near Lincoln Circle. She was declared dead at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.

The driver is cooperating with police.

An investigation still is ongoing.

