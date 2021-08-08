5 people hospitalized after truck crashes into Waffle House

Two of the patients are suffering from serious injuries, authorities report.

TAMPA, Fla — Five people, including at least one child, were rushed to the hospital after a red pick-up truck came barreling through a Waffle House Sunday in Tampa.

It happened around 2:10 p.m. on W Columbus Drive near N Gomez Avenue, about a mile-and-a-half from Raymond James Stadium.

An adult and child were most seriously hurt, according to Tampa Fire Rescue, with three other people suffering minor injuries. It's not yet clear whether the people injured were in the restaurant or the pick-up.

First responders did not immediately provide any information about who was driving the pick-up or what may have led up to the crash.

Images from the scene show two sides of the restaurant with major damage, including shattered glass and bent metal. A surveillance camera was visible on the outside of the eatery, so there may be video of the ordeal.