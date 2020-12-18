5-year-old K9 with Ohio State Highway Patrol dies unexpectedly

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A drug-detecting K9 with the Ohio State Highway Patrol passed away unexpectedly overnight, the agency announced Friday.
Rexey, a 5-year-old German Shepherd, was assigned to the Cleveland District's Criminal Patrol team.
Rexey completed canine training in the fall of 2017.
During his time with the patrol, OSHP says Rexey seized nearly 1,000 pounds of marijuana, 20 pounds of methamphetamines, 345 grams of cocaine, 117 grams of fentanyl, 111 grams of heroin, 42 grams of crack, 58 illegal prescription depressants and $114,392 in illegal currency.