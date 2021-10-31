Have you seen Tommie? The 59-year-old Sarasota man is missing

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says he is not known to disappear.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 59-year-old man last seen in Sarasota.

Family members told authorities that Tommie Wesley was last seen in the 7800 block of 17th Street East, and it's unlike him to disappear like this.

He has several medical conditions and other mental disorders, the sheriff's office reports. And he is in need of his medication.

Authorities say he was last seen wearing a grey or black T-shirt, grey sweat pants and white tennis shoes. He is described as 5-feet, 10-inches, with brown eyes and black hair.