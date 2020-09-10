Deputy stops to buy flowers from 6-year-old having hard time finding customers

A Facebook post describing the incident was posted by the Randolph County Sheriff's Office with information they received from the boy's grandmother.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Life can get lonely at times, especially during a pandemic.

So you can only imagine how one 6-year-old felt when absolutely no one showed up as he was attempting to sell flowers from his grandmother's garden.

Well, that was until a Randolph County Deputy stop by to save the day! Not only did the deputy help the boy make his first $5 purchase, but the flowers were going to be placed in good hands as the deputy said he planned to give them to his girlfriend.

“Thank you to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and it’s good-hearted deputies. We appreciate you so much! God bless!" the boy's grandmother said in closing on the Facebook post which was posted by the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.