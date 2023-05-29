7 rescued from capsized boats in Manatee County over Memorial Day weekend

There were no injuries reported.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard successfully rescued seven people in two separate boating incidents on Saturday, the agency announced.

At around 8 a.m., a Coast Guard crew from Station Cortez helped four people to safety after their boat capsized about 40 miles west of Egmont Key. An aircrew from Clearwater also arrived to assist with the rescue, USCG reports. Each of the boaters were wearing life jackets.

Later that day at around 11 p.m., three people were rescued after their boat took on water and capsized in the area of Woody's River Roo on the Manatee River. They were also all wearing life jackets, USCG said.

All seven people were reported to be in good health.