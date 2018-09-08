A 7-year-old boy was killed when pallets fell on him from a forklift in Palmetto, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators said Leonardo Chavez-Renteria was playing in a storage area of a business at 1805 20th St E., where the forklift was moving empty pallets.

About 15-20 pallets fell from the forklift, striking the boy, deputies said.

He was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies said the incident appears to be an accident.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP