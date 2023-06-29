7-year-old dead after rollover crash in Winter Haven

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on Cypress Garden Road.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 7-year-old girl died Wednesday morning after the truck she was in rolled over after being hit by another car in Winter Haven, according to the sheriff's office.

The Polk County deputies wrote on Facebook that around 7:30 a.m., the girl's father was driving a red 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck south on Cypress Garden Road behind an orange 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt.

As the 18-year-old woman driving the Cobalt began to slow down to make a left turn onto Harbor Isle Boulevard, the pickup truck driver began to pass on the left.

Deputies said the Cobalt's front driver side connected with the rear passenger side of the pickup truck causing it to rotate and then roll over.

The rollover caused the passenger side roof to become compressed, deputies wrote.

The 7-year-old received severe head trauma as a result of the crash and died at 8:35 a.m., deputies said. Her father was also taken to the hospital with no serious injuries. The 18-year-old Cobalt driver was not injured.