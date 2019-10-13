HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — A 7-year-old girl was left in critical condition after she was ejected from a Swamp Buggy and ran over by its tire, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says the off-road vehicle was driving through a wooded area near South Cabbage Palm Street and Hunting Club Way Saturday at 5:45 p.m. There were seven passengers on the swamp buggy, including the driver.

The vehicle hit a tree stump, causing the 7-year-old to be thrown from the Swamp Buggy. She was then run over by the tire, FHP says.

She was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital with critical injuries by medical helicopter and later transferred to Tampa General Hospital.

