CLEARWATER, Fla.— On the same day memorial events marked the seventeenth anniversary of the September 11 attacks, 73 veterans landed at the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport on the 33rd Honor Flight.

This was one of the last honor flights -- which fly veterans to see Washington D.C. and the war memorials there.

"As we begin our fall flights for 2018, we are grateful to be honoring Veterans with our 35th free flight to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials built in their honor. Thanks to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport for your graciousness in making the Welcome Home a true celebration. We appreciate the partnership with Allegiant for the safe transportation of our treasured Veterans. Put on your patriotic garb and join us in giving these Veterans a true hero's welcome home," Honor Flight of West Central Florida President April Dennis Currie said.

The St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport began as a WWII military training base. After the war, the property was given to the County to become an airport.

The last Honor Flight for the year will be Oct. 30.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP