TOLEDO, Ohio — An 8-year-old boy is selling hot cocoa this weekend at a stand in front of his west Toledo home in an effort to raise money for the family of the late Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker.
Stalker was shot and killed in the line of duty, while working perimeter security at a standoff in central Toledo on Monday.
Max’s mom said Max and his friends raised more than $6,000 for the Stalker family on Saturday.
The Stalkers even dropped by a bit with numerous police officers. T
Over the summer, Max raised over $1,000 with a lemonade stand for the family of Officer Anthony Dia, who was shot and killed on July 4, 2020.