A new reward is being offered to help solve the murder of beloved Tampa Bay muralist Matt Callahan.

The $8,000 reward is for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Tampa Bay police found Matt Callahan, 40, with a head injury outside the Warehouse Liquor Store and Bar in Tampa at 3 a.m. April 11. But they have yet to make any arrests in the case.

“I think Tampa police are doing a good job investigating,” said Michael Callahan, father of the victim, “This is simply an incentive for those couple people who may have more about what happened.”

Callahan put up $5,000 of the reward and said Tom Golden, owner of The Lure restaurant, gave $3,000 after learning what happened to Matt. The artist had painted a mural at The Lure.

“I have a good idea about who did it,” Callahan said, “but we need more witness accounts of what happened that night. The man I think did it took offense to something my son said and followed him out to his truck as he was leaving the bar that night. That same man also has a history of this kind of violence, injuring others, and is going on trial June 6 in Pinellas County for a very similar incident where he injured a man.”

Matt Callahan leaves behind a wife and 5-year-old son.

If you have any information on the case contact Tampa Bay Police or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay.

