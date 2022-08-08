Celebrate 813 Day at Sparkman Wharf

The celebratory social media fundraiser will benefit the nonprofit, Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful.

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa residents are getting ready to celebrate 813 Day and Sparkman Wharf is launching an online fundraiser to further invest in the city.

813 Day is inspired by the Tampa area code matching the date, Aug. 13 (8/13). Sparkman Wharf's social media fundraiser to benefit the nonprofit, Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful, is as simple as taking a picture.

Here's how it works. Sparkman Wharf will donate $5 for every photo taken in front of the Sparkman Wharf "Tampa" sign that is posted on social media between Aug. 8 and Aug. 13. The sign is even decorated to mark the occasion.

Once you take your picture and post it, don't forget the following:

Post on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter

Geotag Sparkman Wharf (Add the location)

Use the hashtags #813Day and #SparkmanWharf

Other than taking a picture with the Tampa sign to raise money for Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful, there will be live music by local bands from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Sparkman Wharf. In addition to various $8.13 specials from local retailers at the downtown waterfront.

Also, starting at 8:13 p.m., the first 50 people to visit Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams will receive one complimentary ice cream scoop and the first 20 people to visit JoToro Kitchen & Tequila Bar will receive a complimentary mi casa margarita. LightHaus Beer Garden will feature beers on tap and an $8.13 special on pizza rolls.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor already kicked off the celebration on Monday, Aug. 8. Since then, there has been a Tampa-themed trivia night and bowling specials at Splitsville leading up to National Bowling Day that just so happens to fall on Aug. 13 as well.