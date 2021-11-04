9-year-old boy shoots, kills 11-year-old boy with gun found in car, police say

Police said a woman parked at the Walmart at 2827 S. Buckner Blvd. and left the two boys, who police said are not related, in the car while she went shopping.

Police said a 32-year-old woman parked at the Walmart at 2827 S. Buckner Blvd. and left the two boys, who police said are not related, in the car while she went shopping around 12:41 p.m. Police said they think the 9-year-old found a gun in the car and shot the 11-year-old.

Police said they found the 11-year-old boy with a gunshot wound and took him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.