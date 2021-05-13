Police: 9-year-old hospitalized after being struck by stray bullet in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A 9-year-old was hospitalized after police say they were struck by a stray bullet Thursday in Tampa.
According to police, the shooting happened just after 8 p.m. near 30th Avenue and 54th Street North in Tampa. They say a fight broke out between two groups of people near the Grant Park area.
During the altercation, guns were fired and a 9-year-old was hit by a stray bullet, police say.
According to authorities, the child was conscious and breathing while being transported to a nearby hospital.
Police say they do not have information on the child's condition at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
