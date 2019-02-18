A 90-year-old man masturbated in front of three girls who were walking by Sunday, Pinellas Park police say.

According to an affidavit, the girls, who are all under the age of 16, were walking by a house on 92nd Terrace N. near 58th Street when a man in a wheelchair said "Hi."

The man, identified as Edward Albert Boelsche, of Clearwater, was about 25 feet from the road. One of the victims saw him masturbating, police said.

When he started moving toward the girls, they fled to a nearby house to call one of their parents, who called police.

Boelsche, who is a registered sex offender, was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious exhibition. He remains in the Pinellas County jail without bail.

Records show he has been convicted on sex crimes three previous times.

