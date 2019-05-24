BRADENTON, Fla. — A 91-year-old Florida man still works 40 hours a week at a local Sam's Club.

Salvatore “Sal” Laurie has been a constant face at the Bradenton location of the wholesale club since the 1980s, our news partners at WWSB report. He's currently a gas station attendant who helps customers fuel their vehicles.

He was initially hired as a temp but soon realized his various positions felt more like hobbies than jobs.

“I was only gonna stay 30 days, and it’s been 31 years," Laurie told WWSB.

WWSB says Laurie does not plan on quitting any time soon. The station says the senior citizen prefers not to accept food stamps or government-subsidized housing, preferring to pull himself up and be a motivation for others who may be later in their lives.

