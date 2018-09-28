It was a race to rescue a driver after he lost control and slid off Interstate 75 southbound at the Interstate 4 ramp near Seffner Thursday night.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office worked with Fire Rescue and the diving team to rescue 29-year-old Nicholas Fry.

Fry explains what happened while calling 911:

911: 911, what is your emergency?

Fry: I just drove off the highway, I’m not hurt but I’m in water right now. I was getting on the off-ramp, hit a puddle and hydroplaned off the road pretty much. I’m standing on top of it stuck in the middle of the water.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Ronnie Johnson says if your vehicle ends up in a body of water to roll down your window, unlock the doors, take off your seatbelt and try to exit through the open window. Johnson says never to open the door because water may rush in, preventing you from getting out. And never to wait in your car because it may sink quickly.

“You should always have a window punch and seatbelt cutter tool in your car too,” Johnson said, “Keep it in your glove compartment. That way you can use it to get out of the vehicle faster. The pressure of water against the car windows make it too hard to break with your arms or legs.”

But you also need to know what type of glass your car’s windows are made of. The 10News Investigates team found that newer cars may have windows made of laminated safety glass which are harder to break even with a tool.

Officials believe the windows in Fry’s car had regular plate glass but they say to make sure you check yours to be sure.

“I believe he did the right thing," Johnson said. "He was out of the vehicle before we arrived on scene. He had gotten out of the car through the window. We were able to extend a ladder to the vehicle that he climbed on to dry land."

Fry did not have any injuries from the crash. The Florida Highway Patrol is still looking into what made him drive into the pond.

