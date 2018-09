Tampa Police said the problem with 911 calls not getting through to Tampa police and fire rescue dispatchers were fixed Friday afternoon.

Some emergency callers were again not getting through to 911 in Tampa after problems plagued the area Thursday.

Officials said some calls from cell phones were not being connected with Tampa police or fire rescue dispatchers.

Hillsborough County sent an email Friday morning saying it was aware of issues -- but a sheriff's office spokesperson later sent a separate email saying the issues were not affecting the county.

It was not immediately clear how widespread Friday's problems were. Some mobile phone callers were apparently not having any problems, while others are getting fast busy tones.

Landline 911 calls were not affected.

If you called 911 from a mobile phone and getting a fast busy tone, they asked people please immediately try calling from a landline or call one of the non-emergency numbers below.

Tampa Police Non-Emergency Number: 813-231-6130

Tampa Fire/Medical Non-Emergency Number: 813-232-6805

Dispatch officials say they are working with cell phone service providers to fix the problem.

â–ºMake it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP