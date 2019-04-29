BRADENTON, Fla. — Manatee County sheriff's deputies need your help to find a missing Bradenton woman.

Jennifer A. Smith, 64, was last seen about 10 a.m. Monday leaving the area of 61st Avenue Drive E. and 12th Street E.

She has various medical problems and disorders, according to authorities. She is 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds with brown-gray hair and brown eyes. She is using a gray walker.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.