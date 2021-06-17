A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more

Let's talk and heal together.

TAMPA, Fla. — The struggle is real.

America remains divided by familiar obstacles: race, religion, politics, income, and gender.

Those topics touch us daily, but in some spaces, discussing them is off-limits.

In our new podcast, A Frank Conversation, hosted by 10 Tampa Bay Brightside anchor Frank Wiley, we will take a deeper dive into our differences and our alikeness.

We will have frank conversations with everyday people about what they’ve seen, and where they see us heading.

Our talks will stretch your mind and compassion for the world we share. Our hope is that you walk away with a better understanding of each other. We wish that you will desire to be better. Let’s talk and heal together.

Our first episode premieres Friday, June 18 on Apple, Podbean, Spotify and Sticher.

LISTEN HERE AND SUBSCRIBE:

