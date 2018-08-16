As red tide continues to spew dead marine life onto Southwest Florida beaches and into waterways, we're asking if a hurricane could be one way to get rid of red tide.

Dr. Bruce Neill, co-founder of Sanibel Sea School, said while we definitely don't want a hurricane, "it would be great" for red tide.

Neill explained that a big, powerful system with high winds would make big waves and push new water around, which would dilute the red tide and break up the bloom.

MOTE scientist Dr. Vincent Lovko said, "It makes sense in the way of a large storm system stirring up water and moving water towards and away from the coast, a lot more offshore water being pushed towards the shore, and near-shore water being pushed away, and all that’s serving is the purpose of mixing everything up and diluting the bloom to where it can’t reform."

However, Lovko warns that hurricanes can also contribute to larger red tide outbreaks.

"If there’s a lot of rain, which isn’t always the case with all hurricanes, but if there was, that could increase the land-based nutrients running into the coastal system."

The bottom line: Components of a hurricane could help the bloom go away right now but could also help the bloom persist in the more distant future.

