A portion of SR-60 dedicated to fallen Sgt. Brian LaVigne

The Hillsborough County Commission voted unanimously to dedicate a portion of the highway to the fallen officer on Wednesday.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Earlier this year, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office lost one of its own, just days before he was set to retire. Sgt. Brian LaVigne died in the line of duty on Jan. 11, 2021.

On Wednesday, county commissioners voted unanimously to dedicate a portion of State Road 60 to Sgt. LaVigne.

This comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed SB 1716 last month to designate roadways in honor of fallen Tampa Bay area law enforcement officers, including Lavigne, "who put the safety of their communities above their own safety.”

The day before LaVigne's final shift, investigators say he was killed when his patrol car was intentionally rammed during a pursuit. He worked for the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office for over 30 years.

The portion of SR-60 that will be known as "Sgt. Brian LaVigne Road" is between I-75 and Phillip Lee Blvd.

LaVigne is the 17th officer in the agency's history to die in the line of duty.

Two other Tampa Bay area law enforcement officers who were killed in the line of duty this year, Master Patrol Officer Jesse Madsen and Deputy Michael Magli, are also set to have memorial roads named in their honor.