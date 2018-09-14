It is a sad and sobering statistic.

In the United States, an average of 22 military veterans take their own lives each day. A suicide rate far higher than the general population.

On Friday, at VA facilities around the Tampa Bay area brought attention to the issue by providing free information and resources to the public, hoping to reverse the disturbing trend.

“I’ve personally lost friends that have succumbed to it,” Mike Lower said.

Lower spent four years in the U.S. Air Force and admits that after serving there were times his mind took him to dark places.

The sad reality of veteran suicides hit closest to home when Lower’s childhood friend - Chris – got back from three tours overseas and killed himself.

“You expect somebody when they’re coming back from service, that you’re going to kind of maybe tell some war stories and hang out or whatever. Grow old together, you know what I mean? But it didn’t happen,” Lower said.

Suicide among U.S. veterans is a dark stain on a country that honors its military. More so in Florida, where the rate is near twice the national average.

Unfortunately, the old saying that time heals all wounds just doesn’t hold true when it comes to veterans committing suicide.

Statistics show the rate among middle-aged and older adult Veterans remains high. About 65-percent of Veterans who died by suicide - were age 50 or older.

As part of suicide prevention day, both Bay Pines and Haley VA hospitals hosted suicide prevention awareness fairs.

They handed out information and shared important tips on what to look for like signs of depression and a sense of hopelessness.

“If they feel they are a burden on their family. Their community. That’s a very red sign for us that someone should come in and get care,” said Patricia Frederick, who heads the suicide prevention unit at Bay Pines.

At both locations, they handed out all sorts of useful items like phone holders, pads of paper, even pill boxes - with important information and crisis line phone numbers printed on them.

The idea was that if anyone comes across a veteran expressing symptoms of depression or isolation, that information can be close-at-hand and shared quickly.

“I mean, that stuff is powerful. Because once you talk to somebody who may or may not know everything you went through, it can kind of give you a different insight on things and save somebody’s life,” said Lower.

The VA says the info might not be sitting in the lobby every day, but it is online, and staffers are available 24/7.

“Come in. Let’s start talking,” said Frederick, “Let’s see what we can do to help you.”

The programs are effective if those in need are just encouraged to take that first step and seek help.

