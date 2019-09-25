PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — People along Pinellas County beaches have dealt with short-term rental complaints in recent years. In some cases, houses in residential communities have been used as party spots with no cap on the number of occupants that can stay there.

Multiple Pinellas county beach mayors met to discuss and address concerns around these short-term rentals.

“As the mayor of a city, which lost the ability to regulate short-term rentals in the residential district of Indian Rocks Beach, I know firsthand the numerous issues facing us with vacation rentals," said Mayor Cookie Kennedy of Indian Rocks Beach.

After changing some of the language in their local ordinances, Indian Rocks Beach lost their jurisdiction and now follow state regulations when it comes to short-term rentals.

Long-term residents like Jean Scott feel this change is for the worse.

“They’ve turned it into a party city and it’s not good for Indian Rocks Beach,” Scott said.

Other mayors, like Bill Queen of North Redington Beach, fear his town might lose their ability to self govern.

“The biggest problem that we have is we want to make sure that we are protected on the rules that are in place now," Queen said. "We do not want to see the grandfathering clauses eliminated. A lot of us have the ability to control our own towns, control our own zoning and everything else, we don’t want to lose that ability. And what we are afraid of is there’s going to be a push to eliminate all grandfathering."

With tourism being a huge driver of the beach economy, the concern seems to lie in mismanagement.

“The problem with the people who live in their homes and want to rent them out is very minimal compared to the investor who wants to invest and have a home for rent," Queen said. "Because they are out of sight, out of mind. And whatever happens, happens."

Sean Neal of Largo is not one of those Airbnb hosts. He sectioned off a portion of his home to rent out four years ago after a diagnosis changed his life.

“I have progressive MS," Neal said. "Spent about a year and a half in a wheelchair. I have really good doctors and a really good wife."

His wife, Jennifer, was the driving force behind his move into Airbnb.

Now, Neal manages the property full-time. He and his wife live in the front of the house, and he rents out the back half and private yard to customers who meet all his personal requirements.

He runs his home like a local business.

"We have strict age limitations, two people max, that’s it. One vehicle max," Neal said. "We have a lot of rules and regulations, and we abide by them. In the four years, I’ve had to eject three different sets of people. That’s in four years though. Because late night parties, invited a bunch of people over, and bye. You gotta go. This is my neighborhood.”

The mayors who met today are hoping the state legislatures will avoid passing other bills that would further restrict local governments' ability to moderate short-term rentals.