A lifeguard shortage has one state park scrambling.

Honeymoon Island State Park needs lifeguards but officials say the few people that have applied -- are not qualified.

So what does it take to make the cut?

While lifeguard spots remain open, are beachgoers safe?

"Did you see any lifeguards, is it important to you? oh yea you see signs for rip currents and you think you should back that up and everyone feels safer when a lifeguard is here," Bridgette Hoilman says.

But, for now, no lifeguards will be at Honeymoon Island State Park.

And, when comes to safety, "For myself, I'm ok. But for kids out there, if one gets caught in a rip current, it'd be good to have a lifeguard there to respond to the situation," Hoilman adds. "Maybe it's pay, you know? "

There are two lifeguard positions posted on Dunedin's website. One makes $14.34/hour and the other makes $10.20/hour.

Officials say it's not the pay that's the problem - applicants don't meet the qualifications.

"Sometimes you can rule out the best applicant with one thing you don't have, that they don't meet," Hoilman said.

Minimum qualifications include: Certifications in CPR, First Aid, open water training, lifeguard training, and pool operator. You also need a valid Florida driver's license and be able to lift up to 100 pounds.

Diana Domantay says having grown up in Florida, she's used to not seeing lifeguards. But still thinks lifeguards would be a good idea.

"They have to know CPR that sound hard? No, I don't think that's hard at all," Domantay said, Should they require them? For their own liability, yes, I think it'd be safer."

As the lifeguard positions sit unfilled, beachgoers don't seem too phased.

Would you still come to a beach without a lifeguard?

"Yeah, I would still love the beach, that's my honest answer," Hoilman said.

