ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It is a military burial with honors nearly a decade in the making.

For years, relatives of Major Albert Louis Mitchell wondered what happened to the urn that contained his remains.

It turns out they were in an attic, in a house located in St. Petersburg. A revelation that surprised Mitchell’s family in more ways than one.

Ma. Albert Mitchell was a Special Forces Green Beret. He had three tours of duty in Vietnam. He was a recipient of the Bronze Star, Cross of Gallantry and Air Medal for Heroism.

Mitchell spent 20 years in uniform honoring our nation in ways he found hard to talk about.

“As a child, I was curious,” said Mitchell’s daughter, Charleene. “But I think it was where he didn’t feel that I should know. What he had to do for our country.”

Charleene Mitchell-Cox can still hardly believe her father’s back story, nor the mystery that led to this day. The day her father would finally be honored for his service to our country, was laid to rest at Bay Pines National Cemetery.

“I can’t even express my gratitude,” she said.

Albert Mitchell died in 2010. He and his brother Gary shared a now-empty house in St. Petersburg.

Albert Mitchell’s cremated remains stayed in an urn on a mantle inside the house. And over the years, Charleene’s family would ask about it.

“He had been given the ashes when Al passed away and was going to keep them,” said Mitchell’s son-in-law, Robert. “And so, when we lost touch with him, that was my concern.”

Some time later, when Gary Mitchell died, he left the house to a friend, who rented it out over the years.

Then, about seven months ago, a tenant found the urn with Albert Mitchell’s remains along with a box of military paperwork. They’d been sitting – possibly for years - in the attic.

“They knew something had to be done, they just didn’t have the resources or the wherewithal,” said Lawrence Rivera, a special case advocate for the Warrior Care Program.

Rivera and a team of volunteers stepped up to help.

“And it’s taken seven months, from then till now, to meet all of the requirements and do all the research to get us here,” he said.

Rivera finally confirmed Albert Mitchell’s distinguished military career. He obtained Mitchell’s death certificate. And that eventually led him to Charleene Mitchell-Cox.

On Friday, after years of waiting and wondering, she was finally able to see her father’s urn, the ashes that for years had sat in a dusty St. Pete attic, given the hero’s honor her father - Major Albert Louis Mitchell - had earned.

“It took a whole community to get this done,” said Rivera. “And the intent was to bring him home. Warrior ethos. We leave no one behind.”

“I can’t even express how I feel,” said Charleene. “He finally gets what he deserved.”

The Cox family now lives in North Carolina. Their entire trip to the Tampa Bay Area for the ceremony was paid for with private donations.

Their son, following in his grandfather’s footsteps, enlisted in the Army and is expected to be deployed in the near future.

