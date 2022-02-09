AAA brings back 'Tow to Go' program for Labor Day weekend

Anyone needing to get from point A to point B after having a few drinks will have a way of safely getting there.

TAMPA, Fla. — Just in time for Labor Day weekend, AAA is bringing back its Tow to Go program to keep drunk drivers off the road.

When someone calls 855-286-9246, AAA sends out a tow truck to drive the would-be impaired driver and their car to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

The program will be active starting from 6 p.m. Friday all the way up until 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6.

"This is a last resort, please find a designated driver, download a ride-sharing app so you have a safe ride home," Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman, said in a statement. "But of course, if you're in that situation where you're trying to decide whether you're going to get behind the wheel because you have no alternative, call Tow to Go."

And the service will be available in other states, too — not just the Sunshine State. Celebrators in Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Colorado (Denver), North Carolina (Charlotte), Indiana (Fort Wayne/South Bend) and Georgia (excluding Savannah) can use the Tow to Go program as well.