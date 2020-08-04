ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The next time you're shopping for alcohol, you can take extra measures to practice safe social distancing.

Liquor stores are essential businesses in Florida and remain open during the statewide stay at home order.

In an effort to make it safer for you to shop, ABC Fine Wine and Spirits stores are providing curbside pickup for you.

To get "Contactless Curbside Pickup" at your local ABC store, you'll need to follow a few steps:

First, you'll need to sign in to your online account and select your store. Once you sign in, you can virtually shop and place your order. Once it's ready, you'll get an email from the store.

Once you arrive, park in an ABC Express spot or a parking spot close to the door and call the number that's in your "Order is Ready" email.

RELATED: Florida's statewide 'safer-at-home' order: What does it mean?

ABC says curbside pickup limits unnecessary contact and maintains social distancing for both customers and employees. They also have installed plexiglass cashier shields, placed markers every six feet in checkout areas, added more cleaning and sanitization to high traffic areas and reduced store hours.

Other related stories:

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter