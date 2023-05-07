Tampa Bay A/C expert says parts shortages may leave you sweating this summer

The National Centers for Environmental Prediction said planet Earth saw it’s highest ever recorded average temperature this week.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — When it’s summertime in Florida, the sound of a working A/C unit is a sonnet of relief.

“Mr. No Sweat Air Conditioning” owner, Rick Vierling, said he's been in the industry for 12 years. He said this year, his phone has been ringing more than it ever has before.

The National Centers for Environmental Prediction said Earth saw its highest ever recorded average temperature this week, while Tampa had its hottest recorded Fourth of July.

Vierling said he’s not missing any appointments, but the temperatures have even been tough on qualified workers.

"I had a guy that was new, today was his first day and he came to me at lunch and he told me he couldn’t take the heat," Vierling said.

Vierling said you want to make sure your unit is checked out before you have an issue because parts shortages may leave you sweating if you wait until you have a unit breakdown.

“All across the industry, you’re seeing parts are delayed, where it’s taking two to three weeks,” he said.