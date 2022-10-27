Could more "mother-in-law" suites help address affordable housing shortage in Tampa?

City leaders will discuss proposed code changes that would allow construction of Accessory Dwelling Units in more parts of Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla — The City of Tampa is looking at new ways to address the affordable housing shortage and it could include allowing "tiny homes" and apartments to be built in more parts of the city.

Tampa City Councilors will look at proposed changes to the city's building code that will include expanded zoning for the construction of "Accessory Dwelling Units" (ADUs).

ADUs, also known as mother-in-law suites, granny flats, garage apartments or tiny homes, are often less expensive to rent than a regular apartment unit.

"They're often a standalone unit on a bigger piece of property with a primary home that allows someone to live independently on the property, and they can be rented out," Matthew Pleasant, the senior planning coordinator for the city of Tampa, explained.

Right now, Tampa's code only allows accessory dwelling units to be built in Seminole Heights and around Lowry Park.

"So under these new zoning changes, it would make ADUs like this that you can rent out available. I don't want to say citywide, but in a much larger portion of the city," Pleasant said.

The city says they received around 1,000 responses to an online survey about this affordable housing option, and the majority of people were interested in how they could get involved. The city planning department says they're hoping this will allow more people to live in neighborhoods that might otherwise be unaffordable.

"Right now, we permit about eight a year, and that's in a very small portion of the city. So we're actually trying to increase that number," Pleasant explained.