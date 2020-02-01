PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Guns, drugs – and a trail of bread crumbs.

Deputies say three men who robbed a CVS pharmacy on New Year’s Day made it really easy for detectives to crack the case.

According to a news release, they drove away after emptying two safes packed with opioids, and they left a trail of empty pill bottles leading straight to a home on West Avenue in Clearwater.

Detectives found the getaway car parked in the driveway, so they went inside and arrested two 19 year olds – Cristopher Rachell and David Dobbins.

They're both charged with armed robbery and trafficking in hydrocodone. Rachell is also charged with trafficking in oxycodone. Dobbins is charged with oxycodone possession.

Deputies are still looking for the third man.

No one was hurt in the early morning robbery. Deputies say the pharmacist was forced to empty the safes at gunpoint, and two other employees were tied up.

RELATED: Deputies searching for man they say robbed a bank

RELATED: FBI increases reward to $50K to catch serial carjacker, bank robber

RELATED: Man accused of robbing 4 Tampa Bay area gas stations

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter