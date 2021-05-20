New sentence for man convicted of killing girlfriend's mother means life in prison, not death row

Adam Davis was 19 when he killed Vicki Robinson in 1998. In 2017, his original sentence to death row was vacated.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The man convicted of killing his girlfriend's mother more than 20 years ago will spend the rest of his life in prison instead of on death row.

Adam Davis was originally sentenced to death row for the 1998 killing of Vicki Robinson. After requesting a new sentence under the 2016 Hurst v. Florida ruling, Davis' sentence was vacated in 2017.

Now, Davis' new sentence will keep him behind bars for the rest of his life, but he was not placed back on death row.

“This was a horrific murder with serious aggravating factors, but Davis was only 19 at the time—which gives us tremendous pause," State Attorney Anthony Warran said in a statement. "The fact that he had mental health issues, that his coconspirators received much shorter sentences, and that the original jury recommended death by the slimmest margin—7 to 5—further weighs against the death penalty. These are difficult decisions, but in cases this close, we opt for life in prison.”

Vicki Robinson's murder shocked Carrollwood and the Tampa Bay area. The crime also gained national attention.

Davis, Vicki's daughter Valessa and another friend Jon Whispel plotted to kill Vicki. Davis was 19 and Valessa was 15.

Investigators said they killed Vicki because she didn't approve of Valessa's relationship with Davis and was planning to send her daughter to a Christian reform school.

Investigators found the three teens injected Vicki with bleach, stabbed her and stuffed her body in a garbage can.

Davis was originally put on death row. Whispel was sentenced to 25 years and was released in 2019. Valessa was released from Homestead Correctional Institution in 2013.