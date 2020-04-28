TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might have just picked up Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and the 2020 draft class, but those aren't the team's newest recruits!
The 2020 AdventHealth Bucs Babies draft class is underway now!
All babies born at AdventHealth Tampa Bay hospital locations through the end of May will receive Bucs draft kits, which include gear like blankets and hats!
Families will also receive tickets to a pre-season Bucs game and a Publix gift card!
Take a look at some of the newest Bucs Babies - Courson, Barce, and Grier!
