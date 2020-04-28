TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might have just picked up Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and the 2020 draft class, but those aren't the team's newest recruits!

The 2020 AdventHealth Bucs Babies draft class is underway now!

All babies born at AdventHealth Tampa Bay hospital locations through the end of May will receive Bucs draft kits, which include gear like blankets and hats!

Families will also receive tickets to a pre-season Bucs game and a Publix gift card!

Take a look at some of the newest Bucs Babies - Courson, Barce, and Grier!

AdventHealth unveils 2020 Bucs Babies draft class Bucs Baby Barce Photo Courtesy: AdventHealth AdventHealth Buc Baby Courson Photo Courtesy: AdventHealth AdventHealth Bucs Baby Grier Photo Courtesy: AdventHealth

RELATED: Mayor: Tom Brady caught working out in closed Tampa park

RELATED: Mayor Castor: Dear Tom and Gronk...

RELATED: Gronk on joining Bucs: 'I’m back and ready to lay a smack'

RELATED: Tom Brady walks into stranger's house days after trespassing in Tampa park

RELATED: Brady and Gronk: A bromance of champions

RELATED: Brady-Gronkowski reunion in Tampa means more than just Super Bowl dreams

RELATED: 'Playing with Tom is special': Rob Gronkowski is looking forward to the future

RELATED: Can Brady and Gronk bring a championship back to Tampa Bay?

RELATED: Tom Brady uses conch shell to welcome Gronk to Tampa Bay Bucs

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter