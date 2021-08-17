Afghan community in Tampa Bay waiting to help refugees left stranded in the country after Taliban takeover

At least 2,000 men and women were supposed to be transported to the Islamic Society of Tampa Bay, but are stuck in Afghanistan.

TAMPA, Fla — The lucky ones found a way out as hundreds of Afghans rushed to get onto U.S. military planes to escape their country.

"I have never, ever thought in my wildest dreams, thought that that would have happened in my country," Wahid Abawi said.

He's lived in Tampa for 21 years after his family, who has a long history in Afghanistan, moved here when he was young. Abawi says thousands of men and women are stuck in the country. His sister is one of them.

"We Afghans, we were even more horrified because I have family there," Abawi said. "My sister just moved back there a few years ago. She moved there to help people and to make Afghanistan a better place. We're literally seeing those pictures coming out of Afghanistan and people are being left there to pretty much die."

He doesn't want to identify his sister out of fear of retaliation from the Taliban. As the U.S. vows to help refugees and keep them safe, Tampa could be their home.

"Two thousand of them are supposed to come," Abawi said.

The Islamic Society of Tampa Bay was ready to take them in, but found out they were stuck after the Taliban takeover.

"I see that they're trying to put them in those planes and bring them down here," Abawi said. "Let's hope that it works. A lot of people are scared. They just don't want to leave their homes because they're afraid that they are on a hit list and they're hunting for them."

When asked if he believes the Taliban when they vow not to hurt anyone in the process, Wahid said, "In my heart, to be honest with you, I want to believe it. I really do. I want to give him the benefit of the doubt."

But only time will tell how the Taliban will act. For now, thousands will wait. Abawi says coming to the U.S. under these circumstances isn't the American dream.